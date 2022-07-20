NOT stepping up to the plate during the coronavirus pandemic was never going to be an option for Pembrokeshire Care, Share & Give founder Amanda Absalom-Lowe.

Amanda’s Haverfordwest-based charity recycles everyday waste or unwanted items for local charities, community groups and individuals in Pembrokeshire and the surrounding areas.

And her efforts have not gone unnoticed when it comes to the Werndale Hospital-sponsored West Wales Health & Care Awards, with a nomination in the Contribution to Covid-19 Response category.

Some 15 awards will be handed out when the ceremony takes place at Pembrokeshire County Showground on Thursday, September 15.

“The work this charity has carried out over the years is phenomenal,” wrote the person who nominated Amanda for the award.

“They truly deserve some recognition for the money and items they have donated to the health industry over the years to show this has made a huge difference in lots of areas.

“But it’s also to acknowledge that when other charities and businesses closed, she went above and beyond to continue helping so many people through Covid-19 and lockdowns.

“She rang lonely people at home on behalf of the local authority to make sure they were okay, delivered food hampers and hot and cold meals.”

They added: “For over 12 years she has been the backbone and co-ordinator of the charity, collecting items such as crisps packets, sweet wrappers, biscuit wrappers and selling bric-a-brac items and so much more.

“Money raised from this recycling was given back to the NHS and local charities and to help the community.

“They purchase personal care items to donate to lots of wards at Withybush, Glangwili, South Pembs and Tenby hospitals.

“She and the volunteers have made up hundreds of emergency rainbow packs to donate to various wards in an event that a patient is admitted to hospital at short notice or in an emergency with no personal care items.

“They also purchased new toys and gifts for the children in the A&E areas and children’s wards.

“Amanda spent hours making food hampers or hot and cold meals when patients have come out of hospital or as a morale boost for those in need.

“During Covid, when other charities and businesses closed, she went above and beyond to continue helping so many people, and worked with other charities like VC Gallery, Megan’s Starr Foundation and Patch.

“Without people like Amanda and her selflessness, passion, drive and contribution to help others, the world would have been a worse place.

“But she helped the mental health and wellbeing of so many by lifting their spirits through unpredictable times.”

You can make a nomination by visiting newsquestevents.co.uk/western-telegraph-health-care-awards, where there is also a full description of each category.