HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, July 20.

To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Jean Elizabeth Doyle (Neyland)

The death occurred peacefully at South Pembrokeshire Hospital, Pembroke Dock on Wednesday, July 13 of Jean Elizabeth Doyle, aged 91 years of Riverside Avenue, Neyland. Jean was loved dearly will be greatly missed by her devoted family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, July 25 at 10.30am at St. Francis Church, Priory Road, Milford Haven followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Russell Bonham Gould (Haverfordwest)

Rus passed away peacefully at his home on July 14 aged 82 years. Much loved husband to Carmel and father to Robbie, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

Funeral service on Tuesday, July 26, 2pm at St. David & St. Patricks Catholic Church, Haverfordwest. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Rus for the Paul Sartori Foundation can be sent directly to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Derrick Hann (Johnston)

The death occurred at Peterborough City Hospital on Friday, June 24 of Major C D Hann, aged 83 years, of St. Peter’s Road, Johnston. Adored husband of the late Vera Hann, Derrick will be greatly missed by his devoted family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, July 29 at 12 noon at Peterborough Crematorium. The cortege will leave Orton Hall Hotel, Peterborough at 11.20am should anyone wish to pay their respects. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, 01733 347474

Daniel Terrance John (Maenclochog)

Yn sydyn ddydd Mercher, 6ed Gorffenaf yn ei gartref, Terry, Pantglas, Maenclochog, Clunderwen. Brawd ffyddlon, Will, Glyn, Winston a’r diweddar Glenda, Peter a Margaret, brawd-yn-nghyfraith parchus ac wncwl hoffus.

Angladd ddydd Sadwrn, 23ain Gorffennaf, Gwasanaeth Cyhoeddus yng Nghapel Y Tabernacl, Maenclochog am 1.30 o’r gloch. Rhoddir i orffwys ym Mynwent y pentre, Maenclochog. Blodau Teulu yn unig. Rhoddion os dymunir tuag at Ysbyty Llwynhelyg, Hwlffordd. (Sieciau yn daladwy i ‘Donation Account os gwelwch yn dda) Trwy law Ken Davies & Feibion, Trefnwyr Angladdau, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen SA66 7NQ

Pamela Kite (Camrose)

Pamela passed away peacefully at Glangwili Hospital on July 7 aged 91 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service Monday, August 1, 11.15am at St. Ishmael’s Church, Camrose. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Pamela can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pam-remembrance. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Prunella Gaudion Lingard (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 10 of Prunella Lingard of Lloyd George Lane, Pembroke. The devoted and much-loved wife of Eldon, Pru was 73 and will be greatly missed by all her family and many friends.

The funeral took place on Friday, July 22 with a service at St. Mary’s Church, Pembroke at 2pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu for The St. Mary’s Church Bell Restoration Fund may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

John Samuel Daniel Logan (Templeton)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, July 14, of John Samuel Daniel Logan, aged 75 years, of Templeton. Beloved husband of Marjorie, dearly loved father, father-in-law and grandad.

The funeral service has been arranged to take place on Thursday, July 28 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired , for Ward 10, Withybush Hospital. Kindly make cheques payable to Hywel Dda Health Charities. c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

Jessie Clark McDonald Phillips (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at home, on Monday, July 11 of Jessie Clark McDonald Phillips (nee Blair) aged 86 years of Grove Way, Pembroke. Dearly loved Mum of Wilma, Carolann, Thomas, William and Karen and mother-in-law to Alan, Gareth, Pauline and Angela. Treasured and loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved sister. Remembered by husband Brian.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, July 27 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10.45am. The family kindly request that those attending wear something blue. There will be family flowers only with donations, in lieu, for The British Heart Foundation and The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Dennis Moran (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 13 of Dennis Moran of Cross Park, Pembroke Dock. He was 79.

The funeral will take place with a Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Pembroke Dock followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Dennis for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Paul Settatree (Haverfordwest)

A much-loved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on July 12 after a long debilitating illness borne with unselfish patience and good humour.

A service of thanksgiving for his life will take place at 1pm on Wednesday, July 27 at Bethesda Baptist Chapel, Perrots Avenue, Haverfordwest SA61 2DZ. Donations in lieu of flowers for Shalom House can be sent directly to 113 Nun Street, St. David’s, Haverfordwest, SA62 6BP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821

Gerard John Rust (Neyland)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Tuesday, July 11 of Gerard John Rust, aged 51 years of Elm Grove Neyland. Devoted son of Cornelia and the late John and dearly loved brother of Arnold.

The funeral service has yet to be arranged, all enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

David Thomas Reynolds (Hill Mountain)

The death occurred peacefully at his home on Monday, July 18 of David Thomas Reynolds, aged 88 years of Hill Mountain. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, David was loved dearly will be greatly missed by his devoted family and friends.

The funeral service has yet to be arranged, all enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Marianne Pettit (Burton)

Marianne passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on July 3 aged 82 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service on Monday, August 22, 10am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Jeffrey Smith (Neyland)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at his home in Holywell, Flintshire on Saturday, July 2 of Jeffrey Smith, aged 64 years formerly of Neyland. Jeffrey was loved dearly will be greatly missed by his devoted family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, July 25 at 3.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Vesta Stretch (Fishguard)

Peacefully, on Friday, July 8, Vesta, of Heol Dyfed, Fishguard. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Alic, much loved and loving mother and grandmother of Janet, Heather and Stephen, Joanna and Alice.

Funeral service at 11.30 am on Tuesday, July 26 at St Mary’s Church, Fishguard, followed by interment in St Mary’s Cemetery. Immediate family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, for St Mary’s Church, made payable to St Mary’s Church Fishguard c/o Paul Jenkins and Sons, Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.