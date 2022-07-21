It's summer and with the recent extremely warm weather, there have been many lovely scenes across Pembrokeshire.

Our camera club members have been out and about capturing the stunning scenes and animal antics and here are just a few of them.

If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: Fields in Pembrokeshire. Picture: Steve HowellsFields in Pembrokeshire. Picture: Steve Howells

Western Telegraph: Snail. Picture: Thomas MorrisSnail. Picture: Thomas Morris

Western Telegraph: Kestrel over Broadhaven. Picture: Alan MerrettKestrel over Broadhaven. Picture: Alan Merrett

Western Telegraph: Tenby. Picture: Elizabeth FitzpatrickTenby. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Western Telegraph: Serene. Picture: Laura HemingwaySerene. Picture: Laura Hemingway

Western Telegraph: Yachts in Neyland. Picture: Paddy KellyYachts in Neyland. Picture: Paddy Kelly

Western Telegraph: Solva. Picture: Lizzie DanielsSolva. Picture: Lizzie Daniels

Western Telegraph: Red sunset in Broadhaven. Picture: Ally BallardRed sunset in Broadhaven. Picture: Ally Ballard