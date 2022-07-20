Tenby and Saundersfoot have launched one of their biggest fund-raising drives as both communities rally round to help James Criddle who is fighting for his life following a bike accident in Bali.

James has already undergone massive brain surgery and remains in an induced coma until surgeons consider him strong enough to undergo a second operation.

The community is now doing all it can to raise enough funds to help his parents, Paul and Rachel, fly over to Bali to bring their son home.

“It was only this morning that we decided to do something to help the family and the response we’ve already had in just these few hours has been absolutely incredible,” said Nicole Bevans who works at the Dennis Café near to the Castle Beach, Tenby.

Nicole, together with café owner Ebony Lindsey, are organising an all-day fundraiser at Dennis Cafe on Friday, August 19. The event will kick off at midday and will go on into the night with a barbecue, live music and a charity auction.

Dennis Cafe, Castle Beach

“We’re doing all we can to help James, his brother Joe, and of course his parents, and the entire community is already showing us just how much they want to help out too,” continued Nicole.

"The way in which everyone is pulling together is quite emotional. But at the end of the day, we’re just doing it for one of our own.”

James, who lives in Bali, suffered severe head and brain injuries as a result of the bike accident last Friday. He has already endured seven hours of surgery but now has to remain in an induced coma until surgeons think he is stable enough to undergo a second operation. In addition to his head injury, James has sustained a broken arm and cheekbone and has dislocated his jaw.

If anyone would like to donate an item for the charity auction or help out during the fund-raising event, they should contact The Dennis Cafe on 01834 842298