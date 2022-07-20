After a rigorous selection process Ysgol Bro Gwaun has announced its new head prefect team for 2022-23.

Grace Griffiths has been chosen as head girl while Ifan Evans is now head boy.

Ysgol Bro Gwaun’s deputy head prefects for the next academic year will be Archie Davies, Beatrice Hole, Etienne Hole and Cerys Evans.

The head and deputy head prefects are pictured with head teacher Paul Edwards.

Ysgol Bro Gwaun staff members sent their best wishes to the team for the forthcoming academic year.