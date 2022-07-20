It’s back on a new course promising thrills, spills and crazy carts- that’s right, Fishguard and District Round Table’s famous Soapbox Derby makes a long awaited return this weekend after two years of Covid- enforced absence.

The wacky races have moved to a different site for 2022. This year’s excitement will take place on a course around Fishguard Leisure Centre with the hill from the centre down to the school bound to provide plenty of surprises.