It’s back on a new course promising thrills, spills and crazy carts- that’s right, Fishguard and District Round Table’s famous Soapbox Derby makes a long awaited return this weekend after two years of Covid- enforced absence.
The wacky races have moved to a different site for 2022. This year’s excitement will take place on a course around Fishguard Leisure Centre with the hill from the centre down to the school bound to provide plenty of surprises.
The races will run from midday to around 5pm, with the road to the leisure centre closed from 11.30am, with access only given when the course is made safe.
The two leisure centre car parks will also be closed for the duration of the event and people are asked to park in West Street or Parc Y Shwt car (pay and display) parks in Fishguard or in Goodwick Moor car park (free) and walk up the hill to the event.
As well as the racing and the usual mix of quirky, colourful carts, there will also be a BBQ, bouncy castles, rides, craft stalls and food and drink.
The winner’s trophies this year are again sponsored by A&E Nichols.
This free event in the heart of Fishguard takes place on Saturday, July 23, from midday to around 5pm.
For more information, see https://www.fishguardsoapboxderby.co.uk/ or the soapbox derby Facebook page.
