A Pembrokeshire group aiming to tackle the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis at a local level has been named runners up in the prestigious Park Protector Awards, open to organisations within all 13 national parks in Wales and England.

St Davids’ EcoDewi was only formed in February 2020 but has already been involved in a wide range of successful projects benefiting the local community and environment.

EcoDewi was nominated for the award by both the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and the Friends of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

An EcoDewi beach clean

The annual Park Protector Award is run by Campaign for National Parks and sponsored by WWF-UK. The awards recognise a person, team or project that has helped deliver more for people, nature and climate in National Parks.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in the Houses of Parliament this week, attended by MPs and lords, national park authority chief executives and leading civil servants.

EcoDewi was invited to attend the event in London and was represented by Jeremy Wadia who leads some of the group’s biodiversity and decarbonisation projects.

EcoDewi volunteers with bags of rubbish from a beach clean

“We were over the moon to be nominated by not just one but two organisations, and then to be shortlisted and announced as runners up for a UK award is just a fantastic honour”, said Jeremy. “It really does highlight the value of the work we are doing and is great recognition for all the volunteers and partner organisations that get involved.”

Attending on behalf of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority was Claire Bates, manager of Oriel y Parc in St Davids.

Steve Drinkwater, chairperson of the Friends of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, said: "We were delighted to nominate EcoDewi for the Park Protector Award as we felt that their approach to sustainable living was particularly inclusive and multi-faceted. “We were impressed by the breadth and variety of projects that are being undertaken within the EcoDewi umbrella."

EcoDewi at Erw Dewi Community Garden, St Davids

Tegryn Jones, chief executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, added: “The authority is delighted that all the hard work being carried out by all involved with EcoDewi has received the recognition it deserves, aligning perfectly with the theme of this year’s Park Protector Awards: people, nature and climate.

The authority has recently further prioritised climate change and decarbonisation, but it cannot achieve its aims alone and relies on vital support from groups such as EcoDewi, which is helping to make real change in the National Park’s communities on the St Davids Peninsula.”

To find out more about the work of EcoDewi, visit ecodewi.org.uk or search for @ecodewigroup on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also get in contact directly by emailing hello@ecodewi.org.uk