Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, was called to assist a 30-foot vessel on Wednesday following reports the boat had lost its engine power six miles east of Caldey Island.
The shout was made soon after 2.30pm with the volunteer crew heading off towards the vessel’s last known position.
The boat was soon located and, once it was confirmed as seaworthy, the coxswain put a crew on board to assist the occupant and tow it in to Burry Port.
“The Haydn Miller towed it as far as she could but because of the depth of the water being too shallow for her size, the Burry Port Atlantic 85 lifeboat had to be launched to take over the tow,” commented a spokesperson for Tenby Lifeboat.
Once the casualty vessel was safely in the hands of the Burry Port lifeboat team, the Tenby crew sailed for home and returned to base soon after 5.30pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here