The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Pembrokeshire as thunderstorms are set to hit West Wales.
A yellow warning is in place as “slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms” are set to hit the region on Friday.
The warning will come into force at 10am and run until 10pm.
What to expect from Met Office weather warning in Pembrokeshire
This is what the Met Office are warning to expect on Friday:
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
A Met Office spokesman said: “While some areas will remain dry, slow moving, heavy thunderstorms are likely to develop from mid to late morning, likely peaking during the afternoon and early evening before decaying later.
“Where thunderstorms do occur, 20-25 mm of rain is possible in less than an hour, and 40-50 mm could fall in 2 or 3 hours.
“Hail and frequent lightning are potential additional hazards.”
Everywhere in Wales covered by Met Office weather warning
After days of extreme high temperatures, this is every area of Wales that should expect thunderstorms on Friday:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
