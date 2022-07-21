Solva artist Raul Speek has expressed his ‘sadness and disappointment’ after his much-loved mural in the public car park has been partially hidden by a ‘pay and display’ coin machine and a photograph of the village.

The street furniture has been erected by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority however Raul Speek is questioning the Authority’s reasoning in positioning them directly in front of his contribution to the community.

“I painted this mural for Solva because it’s my home, it’s the place I love and it’s my way of giving them something back,” he said.

“But I’m feeling very sad and very disappointed that the National Park has chosen to put the stuff directly in front of it. And why have they put a photograph of Solva in Solva?

"It’s like an act of vandalism.”

The mural has been painted onto the pine end of a privately owned building after the owner gave Raul permission to paint it. His design depicts a woman’s face painted in Speek’s customary bright colours and strong imagery.

“I bought the materials, I bought the spray paints and I used my own time to create this image and donate it to the community," he said.

" Some of my students helped me and even the weatherman walking, Derek Brockway, gave me a hand when he filmed it for his television show.

"Our only aim was to make the gloomy car park a brighter and happier place.”

Derek Brockway helped Raul create the mural

Raul Speek went on to say that he has spoken at length to National Park officials but isn’t hopeful that the problem will be resolved.

“I’ve spent two hours speaking to them but it doesn't look as if they are going to do anything. This is making me look bad but it’s making the National Park look bad too.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority commented: “We have held a couple of discussions and explained our position with regard to the mural. The Authority doesn’t own the wall that the mural has been painted onto and our Pay and Display machine and sign was installed in accordance with a pre-existing planning consent.”

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.