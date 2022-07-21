A PEMBROKESHIRE town was treated to a special performance by a Welsh star.

Wynne Evans, an operatic tenor known for the GoCompare adverts and his BBC Radio Wales show, rolled into Narberth’s Queen’s Hall on Thursday, July 14.

He performed some of his most popular songs alongside the house band as part of the BBC’s Summer of Music as part of his Townhall Showdown tour.

He was joined by local artists including singer-songwriter Jodie Marie and the Carmarthen Youth Opera.

There was even a live Mystery Voice Quiz with Welsh and British and Irish Lions rugby player Ken Owens.

Lacey Smith, who was in attendance, said: “It was such a fun night, we thoroughly enjoyed it and we laughed all night. My daughter Ivy was also so delighted to meet Wynne.”

Mr Evans also retold the stories of the crowd as he does on his radio show, delighting the audience.

Dominic Jewel, acting editor for BBC Radio Wales, said: “It’s hard to put into words just what a great night out this show is – fantastic music, great chat, and very, very funny. And one of the stand-out features of the evening is the incredible sense of community Wynne builds – you can just feel it. Our listeners really are the stars of the show, and we’re so proud of all of them.”

The Townhall Showdown is performed at venues across Wales throughout the summer.

The Narberth show’s highlights will be broadcast on Mr Evan’s BBC Radio Wales programme and can be listened to on BBC Sounds.