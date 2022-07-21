POLICE will be present on the county's beaches in a new initiative.

Dyfed-Powys Police's 'Bobby on the Beach' scheme is coming into effect this summer.

A spokesperson said: "Every year the population of the Milford Haven area increases during the summer months, with the influx of holidaymakers and residents visiting the beautiful coastal locations and beaches.

"As a result, the level of crime also increases, not just on the beaches but in the areas surrounding them.

"The aim of the ‘Bobby on a Beach’ initiative is to have police officers visible in these areas to ensure public safety and deter anti-social behaviour, low-level public order and drink-related problems.

"In addition, they will be raising awareness of domestic violence, stalking, drink spiking and the help available.

"Officers will be maintaining a visible presence at three designated’ Bobby on a Beach’ locations, Broad Haven Beach, Dale and Neyland Marina, areas where the summer population increases significantly during July and August. They will be holding surgeries in local shops, speaking to local businesses and residents and visiting campsites and caravan parks.

"Police will be working with RNLI lifeguards to identify potential anti-social behaviour on the beaches, leading to early prevention of incidents escalating."

Milford Haven Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Dave Mallin said officers will be speaking with local residents.

“We want to ensure that Milford Haven continues to be a safe and popular destination for all this summer, " said Sergeant Mallin.

“‘Bobby on a Beach’ will not be limited to patrolling the beaches, it will also encompass the villages and rural areas near to the beaches. and patrolling the car parks which are sometimes subject to criminal activity.

“We will be providing advice to the numerous walkers using the coastal path and patrolling the car parks which are sometimes subject to criminal activity."

Chief Inspector Harries assured the Neighbourhood Policing Teams will work tirelessly to keep communities safe.

“Each year we ensure increased visibility and patrols across Pembrokeshire in response to our increased population with visitors to the county," said Chief Inspector Harries.

"This initiative also seeks to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG), this includes sharing key messages regarding how to report concerns and highlight the support available to all victims."

If you do experience anti-social behaviour or criminality, you can report it to us online: bit.ly/DPP101Online, on email: 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, call 101 or speak to a ‘Bobby on the Beach’.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.

