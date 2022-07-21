A Pembroke Dock care home worker was celebrated for their outstanding work and dedication during the past year at a recent awards ceremony in Tredegar.

Julie Cooper MBE, who works at Pembroke Dock Care Home, was presented with the Wellness/Happiness/Kindness Award.

The former British Army officer who was made an MBE for her services to military catering in the field, was singled out by colleagues for her priceless mentoring skills and readiness to “go out of her way” to help anyone in need of guidance.

Julie was also praised for her willingness to share life skills and knowledge she gained while on service in places like Bosnia.

Staff came together at Kidz R Us in Tredegar for Shaw healthcare’s summer regional event to honour those that have been a shining light for care home residents, visitors and colleagues.

An additional award – the ‘Service Support Award’ - was presented to Carolyn John, who is the quality improvement manager for the Wales and West region.

Carolyn was commended for her outstanding commitment to upholding excellence at Shaw healthcare, someone that is always willing to “go the extra mile and ensure that services are supported.”

The winners will now go through as finalists at the ‘National Shaw Star Awards’ in November, later this year.

The awards were presented by Shaw healthcare’s regional operations director, Cosmin Lemnaru and operations manager, Jemma Owen.

Cosmin said: “It was fantastic to celebrate the incredible achievements of our dedicated staff members across Shaw’s care facilities in Wales and West region.

“Our staff have worked heroically over the past couple of years and overcome huge challenges, caused in large part by the pandemic, and yet still managed to deliver high quality care for our residents.

“They are a credit to our Shaw family, and are so lucky to have them.”

Winners received certificates and trophies, while runner ups were handed certificates and gift bags. All attendees were treated to drinks on arrival, buffet lunch and cake, courtesy of Natalie Bennett from Cwm Celyn Care Home.