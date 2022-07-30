The DPJ Foundation is offering the chance to win a vintage Fordson tractor this July as it celebrates its sixth birthday.

Following the success of the 2019 raffle which saw a vintage Massey Ferguson being raffled, the agricultural mental health charity decided to mark its first summer back at shows with another tractor raffle.

However, this raffle not only generates essential funds for the DPJ Foundation to be able to provide much needed mental health support for the agricultural community in Wales, it also raises awareness of what they do.

Charity manager Kate Miles said: “We are really excited to be back face-to-ace at shows again this summer.

"We are also pleased that we can attract people to talk to us by coming to look at this beautiful tractor from the 1960s. We hope that this will provide an introduction so we can explain what we do, how we help people and how you can look after yourself.”

She added: “We are extremely grateful to NFU Cymru and NFU Mutual for hosting us on their stand once again this year, to the Royal Welsh Show for the support they have given us to enable our volunteers to attend and especially our sponsors, FM Caine & Son, Harlech Food Service, Agri Advisor, Llaeth Y Llan, NFU Mutual Crymych, Noble Foods, Signspeed, TBS Skips and Trevayne Farm, who have enabled us to offer this amazing prize.

"Having this support means that we can continue to provide our much-needed professional counselling and Share the Load helpline.”

The DPJ Foundation was set up in Pembrokeshire in July 2016 following the death by suicide of Daniel Picton-Jones.

In the six years that the charity has been running, more than 630 people have been supported with professional counselling, over 2,000 people have been trained in mental health awareness and events have taken place in very corner of Wales to challenge the stigma around poor mental health and encourage people to talk.

The charity is now developing the services that it provides to support people following a bereavement and in particular the support for those affected by suicide.

The raffle will be drawn on Friday, October 14, at Carmarthen Livestock Market at 12.30pm. If you would like to support the charity by purchasing a raffle ticket, you can follow this link https://buff.ly/3OPG28r