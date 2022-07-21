Six weeks of free activities for young people in Pembrokeshire are about to begin as Under the Bridge returns to Milford Waterfront this summer.

Co-ordinated by the town’s youth-centred charity Milford Youth Matters, and funded by the Port of Milford Haven and the National Lottery, the sessions are set to go ahead.

Two weekly sessions will be held underneath Hakin Bridge, offering activities to the county’s young people such as giant inflatables, football, spray painting and circus skills.

Under the Bridge has already proven to be a success this year, with six events held at Easter and during May half term.

The sessions held earlier in 2022 saw young people aged 11 and over taking part in Total Wipeout games, chalk and graffiti art.

Milford Youth Matters co-ordinator, Dayle Gibby, is looking forward to the summer series. He said: “Under the Bridge has grown in popularity each year which is why we’re doubling the amount of sessions and holding them every Tuesday and Friday nights during the summer holidays.

“There’s loads of activities for everyone to get involved in and it’s a chance for young people to spend time with their friends in a safe environment.”

Hollie Phillips is the Port of Milford Haven’s community engagement assistant and will be taking part in the events over the next couple of months.

Hollie said: “We’re delighted that Under the Bridge is back again with even more dates added. We really value our partnership with Milford Youth Matters as it means we can offer young people new opportunities at a wonderful waterside location.

“We realise that the school holidays can be an expensive time for families which is why we will always ensure Under the Bridge is free to access and will hopefully introduce people to some new ways of having fun.”

The first event takes place between 6pm and 8.30pm on the evening of Friday, July 22.

To register for any session during the summer holidays visit www.mhpa.co.uk/under-the-bridge and follow the link to Eventbrite.