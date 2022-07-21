A Pembrokeshire hotel has been named as one of the best in the country by GQ Magazine.

The magazine’s annual round up of its top hotel picks in the UK and Ireland features just two Welsh hotels, the Grove being one of them.

The Grove near Narberth has been selected as one of the best in the UK by GQ Magazine. Picture: Grove Narberth

Travel writers David Taylor and Paul Henderson say they ‘scoured the country on the hunt for some of the UK and Ireland’s best hotels for your next mini-break’.

“Sure a trip to the Maldives might be at the top of your holiday wish list,” they write. “But the UK has a wealth of beautiful locations that won’t take you a full day to get to – and there are countless more just a hop across the Irish Sea.”

GQ singled out the Grove for its Fernery restaurant which opened in 2018 and currently holds three AA Rosettes, the restaurant has a seasonal focus and is led by Executive Chef Douglas Balish.

They also highlighted the Grove’s wine list curated by Alexios Stasinopoulos, former sommelier at Sorrel.

“The Grove, in the midst of Pembrokeshire, was derelict when fresh hoteliers Neil Kedward and Zoe Agar bought it in 2007,” they write. “But they have since transformed it into a luxurious country manor.”

GQ says that the boutique hotel’s 20 bedrooms, 15th-century longhouse and four separate cottages overlooking the Preseli hills are an ideal refuge for couples seeking romantic breaks from urban life, and young families keen to explore the unspoiled Welsh coastline.

Grove owners Neil Kedward and Zoe Agar were over the moon with the listing.

“We're delighted to see we've been mentioned in GQ Magazine alongside some of the most beautiful hotels in the UK,” they said. This is the second time this year that the hotel has been singled out by a major UK publication.

In April it was named among the top 100 places to stay in the UK by The Sunday Times Magazine.

Last year the hotel achieved five star status from AA Hospitality, only the third establishment in Wales to do so.