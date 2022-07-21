PEMBROKESHIRE'S mobile library service is fully operational following the Covid pandemic, confirm the county council.

Both parts of the service, Library at Home (Housebound) Service and Village routes are back up to full speed.

PCC say if you, (or a family member or neighbour) enjoy reading or listening to books but are unable to leave your home because of poor health, not having access to transport, or being unable to carry heavy items, the Library at Home service could be of interest to you.

A spokesperson said: "If you’re eligible to receive the service (there is just very short application form to fill in), and once enrolled, the service can visit you once every four weeks with the mobile library vehicle.

"Customers can choose from a wide selection of stock including fiction and non-fiction in both English and Welsh. Large print and spoken word stock is also available.

"There are no charges, overdue fines or reservation fees to pay as a Library at Home customer which makes this service a popular choice for housebound residents.

Lift access onto the mobile library is available for users with mobility problems.

"The village routes are also always well received and our regulars say that it 'brings customers together and is good for their mental health'."

There are a total of eight routes that visit stops at the same time every four weeks.

Items that are not immediately available on the van can be ordered as part of the reservation service (there is a small charge for this service on our village routes).

There are no overdue charges on books if they are returned late at the village stops, but PCC say it is helpful to other users if you bring them back on time.

If you are already using a community library, you can also use your membership on board the mobile library.

To request an application form for the Library at Home (Housebound) service or for a copy of our current timetable for our village routes, please contact George Edwards on (01437) 776126, e-mail george.edwards@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

Further information can be found by visiting: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/pembrokeshire-libraries/mobile-library-service-and-library-at-home.

