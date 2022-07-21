Pembrokeshire may face water restrictions later this summer, after water consumption soared in this week’s heatwave.

Welsh Water said that demand for water skyrocketed as Wales basked in the heat.

On a typical day, the company normally treats and supplies around 850 mega litres of fresh, clean water to its three million customers. On Monday the company saw this level exceed 1,000 mega litres per day.

Welsh Water says that, while water resources in the majority of Wales are in a good position, there is a ‘slight concern’ about the situation in Pembrokeshire. The company says that this should not have any immediate impact, but could lead to water use restrictions later in the summer if the there is no significant rain between now and the end of August.

Welsh Water is urging its customers not to waste water by following simple hints and tips.

These include, not leaving the tap running while washing hands or brushing teeth; taking a shower instead of a bath; running the washing machine and dishwasher with full loads; using leftover paddling pool water to water the garden and avoiding using a sprinkler on the lawn.

Ian Christie, managing director of Water Services said: “Meeting spikes in demand naturally brings with is some additional challenges for the company and people will have seen our teams out and about to make sure that we keep the water flowing. “While we will do all that we can, it will help us as well if customers play their part as well by avoiding wasting water.

“Garden sprinklers for example are one of the biggest consumers of water in the garden as they use on average 1,000 litres of water every hour, what a typical family would use inside the house in two days.

“By avoiding using sprinklers, or investing in a water butt to collect rain water, people could use significantly less water.

“Another way customers can help is by reporting any leaks to us so that we can get a team out straight away to look at it. By working together in this way, we can help ensure that we keep the water flowing through the summer.”

More information on water saving tips and details of how to get hold of water saving devices, visit www.dwrcymru.com.