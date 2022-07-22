A family jaunt to Wetherspoons got out of hand when a 27-year-old Haverfordwest man punched his stepfather to the face before attempting to headbutt an on-duty police officer and punch another to his face.

This week Haverfordwest Magistrates heard that Sean Campion had gone out for drinks with his mother and stepfather on July 3, when a verbal altercation broke out.

“He punched his stepfather to the face and when officers tried to engage, the defendant became particularly difficult with them,” said Crown Prosecutor, Sian Vaughan.

MORE NEWS

He resisted the officers and jumped towards one as if he was going to headbutt him.”

After failing to connect with the officer Campion, of Prescelly Road, Haverfordwest, moved towards another police officer and punched him to the side of his face.

Magistrates were shown police bodycam footage of the assault.

Meanwhile Probation Officer Julie Norman told the court that Campion felt ashamed at what he had done on the night of the offences.

“He’s not alcohol dependent but binge drinks, which is what happened that night,” she said.

Campion was represented in court by his solicitor, Mr Tom Lloyd.

“This is so serious, we know you’re going to consider custody,” he told the Bench.

“Yes, his behaviour that night was appalling but this was all down to his abuse of alcohol and this is what his behaviour suspends from.

“My client has been open and honest and has gone to see his GP, all off his own back.”

Campion pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive words and behaviour to his stepfather, Mr Steven Jones; assaulting an emergency worker, namely PC Ford, and a third charge of resisting two police officers in the execution of their duty.

Imposing sentence, presiding magistrate Dr Iain Robertson-Steele stressed that Campion had shown no respect the night the offence was committed.

“Because of what you’ve been charged with, we nearly sent you to prison,” he said. “But that would have been the easier solution.”

Campion was given a 12-month community order which will include a 20-day Rehabilitatioin Ability Requirement and a 90-day alcohol abstention tag curfew. He was also ordered to pay a £114 surcharge, £85 costs and £100 compensation to the officer

http://

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.