IF you happen to walk around Wiston in Haverfordwest, you will find the remains of an old motte and bailey castle on a small hill.

It is said that the castle is one of the best-preserved motte and bailey castles in Wales.

For those who may not be aware, a motte and bailey castle is a stone or wooden keep on a motte (raised area of ground) which would overlook an enclosed courtyard or ‘bailey.’

Wiston Castle. Picture: Camera club member Laura Curran

Castles have centuries of history hidden in their remains, some bloody and some relatively quiet. But what is the story behind the castle?

Not too much is known about the initial creation of Wiston Castle, but according to Cadw, it is believed to have been built by an early Flemish settler who may have had the name of Wizo.

He arrived as the ‘chieftain’ of the Flemings under encouragement from King Henry I, he established the castle, a church and the borough of Wiston.

He is also said to have put together the groups of Flemish families who arrived in Wales and settled in his new estate, which was granted to him by the king and was later the creator of a second colony in Lanarkshire.

King Henry I encouraged Flemish settlers like Wizo to South Wales

It is believed that the castle could have been created on an existing Iron Age settlement and the prehistoric defences would have provided some ready-made protection against the Welsh.

The castle first appeared in documents in 1147 after it was attacked by the Welsh, who were led by Hywel ab Owen. At the time, the castle was under the ownership of Walter fitz Wizo, following the death of his father Wizo in 1130.

When the castle was taken from Walter, it was put in the hands of Norman lord William Fitz Gerald who in an act of treason, colluded with Cadell, Maredudd, Rhys, and Hywel ap Owain, the sons of Gruffydd ap Rhys ap Tewdwr to retake the castle under rebellious Welsh rule.

Walter, however, would reclaim the castle shortly after.

A statue of Llewellyn ap Iorwerth in Conwy. He was responsible for the destruction of Wiston Castle. Picture: Flickr via Creative Commons Licence

In 1193, the castle would be taken again by the Welsh under Lord Rhys’ son Hywel Sais who also captured the lord Philip fitz Wizo and his family. Two years later, on WhitSunday, the castle is recaptured by the Flemings.

The Welsh recaptured the castle in September 1220 by Llewellyn ap Iorwerth under the direction of Llywelyn the Great, the prince of Gwynedd during the campaigns against the Normal rule. The castle along with the town is destroyed and when the town was rebuilt by William Marshal and the local townsfolk, what was left of the castle remained abandoned.

The last mention of the castle in historical records is believed to be 1231. Ownership of the manor house on the land was passed to the Wogans of Wiston, one of whom – Gwgan – married a Wizo heiress. The family held the manor house until 1794.

The site is currently a Grade I listed building and is also a scheduled monument. It is currently managed by Cadw.

