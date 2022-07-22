A TOWN council has refused twinning with a counter-part town in Europe, with councillors describing the scheme as unbeneficial.

Pembroke Dock Town Council voted against twinning with Bain-deBretagne, in Brittany, with some councillors unable to understand the benefit or relevance of twinning.

Often, driving into towns, you’ll see the sign displaying the town name and proudly written below it will be the name of a twinned town that could be from some far-off exotic location.

Haverfordwest is twinned with Oberkirch, in Germany, Milford Haven is the twin of Uman, in Ukraine, and St Davids is twinned with Orléat, in France.

On their website, Pembroke Dock town council say twinning is, ‘important for the town and youth organisations to learn about cultures in other countries and enables exchanges of education, culture and sport’.

Pembroke Dock is already twinned with Bergen, in Germany, however it seems councillors are weary of being the twin of some town in far-off parts.

Pembroke councillor Aiden Brinn, who was a guest at the latest full council meeting, made an impassioned speech attempting to persuade Dock councillors to take up the opportunity to twin with Bain-deBretagne, saying ‘his heart was in twinning’ and links must be maintained with Europe – Pembroke is currently twinned with its namesake in Malta.

Cllr Maureen Bowen, of the Bush Ward, was also in favour of twinning and pointed out that with Brexit, it’s as important as ever to try keep good relations with European counterparts.

However many of the councillors at the meeting were not so enthused about buddying up with another town.

Councillor Paul Jones, of the central ward, questioned what the link was between the Dock and Bain-deBretagne, while councillor Stephen O’Connor, of the Bush Ward, said he did not understand what twinning has done for the town.

“As a resident I have never seen any benefits,” said Cllr O’Connor, “no parades or get-togethers.

“It is not inclusive, you have to fund yourselves. If you do not have the money you cannot get involved.”

At the meeting on July 14, the town voted against twinning with Bain-deBretagne.

