Two charges against a man for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing a lock knife in a public place were dismissed with no evidence offered on the day they were supposed to go to trial.
On July 13, Lawrence James Goldsworthy, 32, was due to face trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court for ABH in Saundersfoot, assault, possessing a knife on a Saundersfoot footpath and possession of cannabis resin in Haverfordwest.
On that date Goldsworthy, whose address was given as c/o HMP Swansea, pleaded guilty to possessing one gramme of cannabis resin in Haverfordwest on April 29, 2022.
The charges of ABH and possessing a lock knife, both on December 20, 2021, were dismissed with no evidence offered to the court.
He was acquitted of a further charge of assault by beating in Saundersfoot on the same date.
Goldsworthy had previously pleaded not guilty to ABH, possessing a knife and cannabis possession when he appeared before Swansea Magistrates Court on April 30.
A trial date had been set by Haverfordwest magistrates during a further hearing on May 4.
Goldsworthy was fined £80 for possession of cannabis and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, costs were not applied for.
Goldsworthy’s guilty plea was taken into account when sentencing. Magistrates made an order for the destruction of the drugs.
The court ordered that the total of £114 would be consolidated with existing accounts and must be paid by September 13 this year.
