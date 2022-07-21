Two charges against a man for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing a lock knife in a public place were dismissed with no evidence offered on the day they were supposed to go to trial.

On July 13, Lawrence James Goldsworthy, 32, was due to face trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court for ABH in Saundersfoot, assault, possessing a knife on a Saundersfoot footpath and possession of cannabis resin in Haverfordwest.