A motorcyclist died in a fatal collision yesterday, July 20 and now police are appealing for witnesses.
The tragic incident occurred on the A487 in Bow Street. The motorcyclist who died was in his 70s.
Dyfed-Powys Police have released a statement saying: "We were called to reports of a collision involving one motorcycle on the A487 in Bow Street at shortly before 1pm on Wednesday.
"The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.
"His next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to PS 639 Paul Owen-Williams at Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101."
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference DP-20220720-165.
