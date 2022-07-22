COULD Prendergast go one-way?

Mock plans have been released which show alterations that could be made to the B4329 Prendergast Road if it was turned into a one-way street.

Currently the street is open two ways going from Bridgend Square Roundabout up to Hall Park, which goes on to Withybush roundabout.

Welsh Conservatives county councillor for Prendergast Andrew Edwards released drafts of the initial plans on his Facebook page and posted: “Just received the first mock-up of what Prendergast could look like if it was to go one-way.

“The officers in charge stress that this is just a mock-up and in no way is it final.

“There is still plans for a public consultation once the next drawings have been developed.

“At present the council officers have asked for public opinion on the proposal.

“They have stressed that it is a mock design and shows what Prendergast could look like as an illustrative purpose.”

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, Cllr Edwards re-emphasised that these are currently just plans.

“Myself and officers are hoping to hold a number of public meetings to allow for as much public involvement as possible,” said Cllr Edwards.

“Like I said before the officers have said this is a proposal and no decision is made yet. We are waiting for more plans to come through.”

When pressed on whether he thought Prendergast should be turned into a one-way system Cllr Edwards said his opinion was ‘purely diplomatic’.

“I think it is for the residents and users of Prendergast to decide,” said Cllr Edwards. “That is why I feel a lot of public meetings are needed.

“The idea has been in the loop for some time now. It was part of my campaign to have a number of public meetings. I feel it’s a major change for Prendergast.”

