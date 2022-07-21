UPDATED: Police have confirmed Gary has been found, safe and well.
POLICE have issued an appeal to find a man with links to North Pembrokeshire.
Gary Bold, 55, was last seen at his home in Bridgend at 4am today (Thursday, 21 July). He is 5ft 10ins with a medium build and short, grey hair.
He is believed to be riding a blue Suzuki motorbike and wearing a black motorcycle helmet.
If you have seen Gary or have any information Dyfed-Powys Police is urging you call them on 101.
Quote reference: DP-20220721-219.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
