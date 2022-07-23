BLUESTONE Brewing Company – a north Pembrokeshire microbrewery – released release a new hemp-infused beer.

The Botanist, a 4.4 per cent hemp-infused lager, is brewed using Finola Hemp seed, grown in the county.

The brewery, based just outside Newport, sourced the hemp seed from a Pembrokeshire family farm who have decided to diversify.

Previously a dairy farm, they have recently dipped its toe into the world of growing hemp seed.

Originally sourced from Finland, the Finola Hemp seed was sown in Pembrokeshire in June 2021 and supplied to Bluestone to use in the new recipe. The seed is EU-approved and certified.

Head Brewer Tom Dunn said: “I have never brewed using Hemp seed before, so we had to do some reading to make sure that we got as much flavour out of it as possible.

“We decided to toast the seeds before adding them to the brew. It gives the beer a slightly nutty flavour and more depth.

“It’s been fun brewing with a new ingredient and a real bonus that it’s been grown locally.”

Whilst the hemp seed will add a lot of flavour to the beer, there is no need to worry about its influence on the drinker.

THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, is not naturally contained in the seed.

The Botanist will be released in a 440ml can and is available for general sale now.

The Brewery will also have some of The Botanist available to enjoy on draught at their taproom and their St Davids venue, Grain.