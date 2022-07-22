He’s a ‘snog-happy lady-killer’ who was once reported as saying ‘I’m a bloody good actor’. And at the end of the day, who the heck can blame him?

Today Rhys Ifans - Haverfordwest’s very own star of stage and screen – celebrates his 55th birthday.

Born in Withybush Hospital on July 22, 1967 to a nursery school teacher and a primary school master, Rhys moved north to Ruthin at a young age.

But despite his long absence from his birth town, Ifans has maintained strong links to Pembrokeshire by supporting a huge number of local events including literary festivals and the fight to save the Tafarn Sinc pub in Rosebush.

MORE NEWS

After leaving school in 1985, Rhys won a place to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, and soon began to gain recognition for his stage performances. But it’s his iconic big screen roles that won him the recognition of one of Wales’s greatest contemporary actors following his breakthrough as Jeremy Lewis in Twin Town which was filmed in Swansea.

Later big screen successes included Spike in Notting Hill as well as Hollywood blockbusters such as Spiderman, Harry Potter, Nanny McPhee and Mr Nice, based on the life of Howard Marks. Ifans has also won a BAFTA for his portrayal of comedian Peter Cook in the TV film Not Only But Always.

Since 2012 Ifans has been involved with the 'Living Paths Society', which aims to further and develop the Welsh language Wikipedia: Wikipedia Cymraeg.

Ifans has also dabbled in music and was reported to have been the original lead singer of the Super Furry Animals and has appeared in Oasis' video for their single The Importance of Being Idle.