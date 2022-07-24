A Pembrokeshire County Council employee has been awarded at this year’s prestigious Employers for Carers Awards.

Rhian Bennett, commissioning manager in the Social Care and Housing Department at the county council, scooped the Line Manager Award at the event which was held last month.

The awards, which are held by Carers Wales, recognise and celebrate those who have supported unpaid working carers in Wales during the last year.

The awards are designed to recognise those in an organisation who have gone the extra mile in the last 12 months in supporting working carers.

This can include doing such activities as raising awareness, supporting peers and being a workplace champion, network facilitator or chair.

Rhian’s accolade recognises her efforts as a line manager who supported working carer’s and had a positive impact on helping them to balance care and work within the organisation.

She was nominated by a member of the team she manages, who is an unpaid carer – and this was in relation to her gratitude for the support that she receives and the wider team.

Rhian said: “It was a lovely surprise to win but it was an honour to be nominated and receive the award.

“It’s crucial to support and enable staff to provide care outside of their day job. This award is for everyone who is an unpaid carer and goes the extra mile to ensure their loved ones are supported.”

The awards were held as part of Carers Week 2022.

Carers Week was established by Carers UK more than 25 years ago and is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring and highlight the challenges unpaid carers face. This year’s theme was ‘make caring visible, valued and supported’.

Jonathan Griffiths, director of Social Services and Leisure, Social Care and Housing, added: “My congratulations to Rhian for this award, the recognition of her impact on supporting carers shows her commitment and drive to make a difference for people.

“To ensure employers protect carers time and support them, is essential and it’s pleasing to see Rhian’s approach has been recognised in this positive way.”