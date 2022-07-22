A man was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police officers for failing to provide a roadside breath specimen.

Police officers stopped the man in Haverfordwest on the evening of Thursday, July 21.

Testing how much alcohol the man had in his system while driving, the officers attempted to give the man a breath test.

However, he failed to provide and was subsequently arrested, and was then taken into custody.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He provided blood samples at custody and has since been released under investigation, pending their analysis.”

The previous arrests made by the roads policing unit were two overnight arrests – one for drink driving and one for drug driving.

The two drivers were arrested between Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19.

Both have since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.