The number of people claiming benefits in Pembrokeshire has decreased 37 per cent in one year, according to the latest employment figures from the Department of Work and Pensions.

The department has published the latest employment statistics for Wales and Pembrokeshire.

Nationally in Wales, the number of people employed is at 1.472 million - up 1,000 on the quarter and up 4,000 on the year.

The employment rate (16 to 64) is at 73.7 per cent, while the number of people unemployed is at 58,000.

The unemployment rate is at 3.8 per cent, as the number of people in workless households has fallen since October to December 2010 by 100,000.

In Pembrokeshire, Jobcentres have contributed to 6,914 job starts against an ambition of 6,194 in west Wales.

Many of the county’s employers have worked with the Pembrokeshire DWP Team and as each week goes by, more and more of them have acknowledged the benefits of doing so.

In recent weeks, DWP has successfully hosted and supported Pembrokeshire employers including Marstons, Ty Hotel, Tenby Museum, Tesco, Picton Castle, Wetherspoons, Bluestone Resort, Oakwood Leisure and Folly Farm.

A spokesperson from the Department for Work and Pensions said: “Three jobsfairs in the county over the past few weeks have been very successful with good response from employers who attended.

“There were a great many job offers, hopefully many being converted into job starts, and providers working with DWP were on hand to signpost those with any relevant queries.

“A further two jobsfairs occurred mid-June targeting the hospitality and tourism sector that traditionally ramps up recruitment during July and August.

“The excellent relationship with a great many of the employers and provider organisations in our county continues to flourish and to be successful.

“However, it is a sad fact that in areas of very high hospitality and tourism businesses, some employers are having difficulties employing sufficient staff with the relevant background and training for their needs.

“Since one year ago, there has been a decrease in Pembrokeshire benefit claimants from all ages by 37 per cent.

“The same figure compared to five years ago is a decrease in Pembrokeshire claimants of 13 per cent."