As the National Express steps up its celebrations for its 50th anniversay, Haverfordwest bus driver Brent Humphries celebrates 40 years behind the wheel, transporting thousands of people to destinations throughout the UK.

“Driving those white ladies, as they’re known in the trade, has been a wonderful occupation for all these years and while the companies I’ve been employed with have changed hands, the white ladies have always stayed with me,” he said.

Brent first joined the network in February 1983 when his wife, Ann, was pregnant with their son.

"The driver school programme was in Swansea which is over 50 miles,” he says.

“I'd just started a lesson when I had word that Ann had gone into labour so my instructor allowed me to drive the coach straight back to Haverofrdwest to see Ann and the baby. This saved me time but it also helped me clock up some additional instructor miles. So it was a win-win.”

Brent has witnessed many changes during his 40 year career with the National Express.

“Technology has evolved massively over the years in order to keep up with the demands of the vehicles and of course, the law,” he explains.

“A huge catalyst for some of those changes has been the birth of the package holiday which meant that the anatomy of the coaches had to quickly change to make way for the luggage that was needed for people to spend two weeks in the sun.

“And some would book to go on their holidays with us every year so those faces became familiar. I've seen toddlers going on holiday with their grandparents who then grew up and joined the network to head off for university.”

Brent recalls one couple who'd book their package holidays to Turkey every year to coincide with his shifts.

“They used to pop into the depot to check I was working before they booked. It was very sweet and over the years, we became good friends.”

Brent has picked up a number of awards during his career, including UK Bus Driver of the Year in 2005 and the National Express Partner Company Driver of the Year, in 2015.

“I was really chuffed with the first award back in 2005 because this was judged on driving skills and ability. We had to complete an obstacle course at the same time as keeping a glass of water above the green fill line and this was tough. But I loved it”.

Brent’ second award was in connection with a worrying incident that occurred as he was driving from Swansea to London.

“We’d just left the station when a young lady began choking. She’d swallowed her tongue and had stopped breathing. I pulled over and assisted her partner in giving her first aid. I called an ambulance that took her to hospital for further treatment and I was delighted to hear that she'd been discharged later that day and still managed to catch the West End show she’d booked tickets for. It was very scary but I was happy to have been useful.”

Brent now drives for Edwards Coaches which is a National Express partner operator company.

"It's wonderful to have driven so many peole and to have made so many friends over the years," he added. "It's been a great privilege."