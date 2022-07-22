A Pembrokeshire man who breached a domestic violence protection order (DVPO) less than a week after it was imposed has been fined hundreds of pounds.

On July 13 magistrates in Llanelli granted a DVPO relating to Robert Parker,39, to prevent him from molesting a named woman.

He was prevented from using or threatening violence against the woman or encouraging or suggesting that anybody else should do so.

The order prevented him from intimidating, harassing or petering the woman or encouraging others to do so.

He was also banned from contacting or meeting the woman, entering a certain address in Haverfordwest or going within 100 metres of it.

The order also forbade him from evicting or excluding the woman from the named premises.

The order lasts for 28 days. However a week later Parker, of Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, again appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court to admit breaching the order by standing outside the named premises and shouting at the woman the previous day.

Magistrates fined Parker £200, taking his guilty plea into account.

He is to pay the sum at £20 a month, starting in August.