THIS week our camera club members were tasked with the theme of the letter P and came up with a range of pictures.

We were sent pictures of puffins, peregrine falcons, peacocks, various butterflies with the species name beginning with the letter P, Pembroke Castle and stunning scenes from across Pembrokeshire.

There is even an appearance from a comic book villain. Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Puffin. Picture: Nikki CornishPuffin. Picture: Nikki Cornish

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Castle. Picture: Janet JonesPembroke Castle. Picture: Janet Jones

Western Telegraph: Peacock. Picture: Zoe McLuckiePeacock. Picture: Zoe McLuckie

Western Telegraph: Puffling. Picture: Rob CoxPuffling. Picture: Rob Cox

Western Telegraph: Penguin at Neyland Carnival. Picture: Dylan Sanders SwalesPenguin at Neyland Carnival. Picture: Dylan Sanders Swales

Western Telegraph: Peregrine falcon. Picture: Rob MorrisPeregrine falcon. Picture: Rob Morris

If you want to join the camera club, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.