A TENBY illustrator is set to release a book designed to transport you into an island paradise.

Millie Marotta will release the book Island Escape which features stunning animals from across the world in September.

Ms Marotta specialises in wildlife and their habitats and the book will allow colourists to get lost in the immersive designs.

Pages to colour include lizards lounging and soaring sea birds, covering islands from Madagascar to Svalbard, Vancouver and the Galapagos Islands.

Western Telegraph: Millie Marotta's new Island Escape colouring book

You can bring to life Cozumel Island’s pygmy raccoons, the Komodo dragon, Mauritian flying fox and the Javan rhino.

MORE NEWS:

The former art teacher’s debut title, Animal Kingdom, spent 22 weeks at the paperback non-fiction number one spot in 2015 and she has sold nine million books around the world. Her books have been translated into more than 30 different languages.

Millie Marotta’s Island Escape will be released on September 22 by Batsford for £12.99.