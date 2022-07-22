Train travel in Pembrokeshire is expected to be disrupted again next week as a result of industrial action by two different transport unions.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced strike action will take place on Wednesday July 27, and train drivers’ union, ASLEF, has announced its members will strike on Saturday July 30.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is advising customers to plan their journeys carefully next week, saying that services are set to be disrupted by the industrial action.

TfW says it is not involved in either dispute, but its services will be affected, particularly on the July 27, when the majority of services on the Wales and Borders network will be suspended.

The dispute is between RMT and Network Rail, which means TfW will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure. The only services operating will be a Cardiff to Newport shuttle, with one train operating hourly in each direction, between 07.30am and 6.30 pm.

No other services, including those in and out of Pembrokeshire, will be able to operate.

However, TfW says that there will be limited train service on the core valley lines.

It is also expected that there will be disruption on the days prior and after the industrial action.

On Thursday, July 28, there is likely to be disruption due to the shift patterns of Network Rail’s signallers and the significant challenges moving trains and crew to operate between strike days Customers are urged to check their journey before they travel. Online journey planners will be updated between two and four days before the first strike day.

On all Wales and cross border services no trains will run before 7am on Thursday. Services are likely to be much busier than usual – particularly the first services of the day.

On Saturday, July 30 TfW will be running a full timetable but services are likely be impacted by strike action at other train operating companies. This could result in short-notice cancellations and changes.

Services from Swansea to Newport are expected to be very busy due to the reduced Great Western Railways timetable.

Trains from Shrewsbury to Birmingham are also expected to be very busy with the Commonwealth Games taking place and no services being operated by West Midlands Trains.

In both instances, passengers are advised not to travel unless necessary.

Customers are also encouraged to avoid travelling on Friday, July 29 and Sunday, July 31, as services are expected to be extremely busy.

Customers with existing non-season tickets valid for travel on strike days can use those tickets anytime between Tuesday, July 26 and Tuesday, August 2.

Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.

TfW is advising customers continue to check the TfW or Traveline websites, and those of other operators, for updates.