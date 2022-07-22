YOU could find a fuel price ‘bargain’ in Pembrokeshire today, July 22.

The Shell Garage, Cross Roads, Kilgetty, is literally ‘giving away’ its petrol at just over 170p a litre.

Photos released show the station is currently selling its unleaded at 170.9p a litre while its diesel is going at 184.9p a litre.

There are apparently queues at the pumps although a spokesperson said the team were confident the station would not run out of petrol.

The news comes as there is a threat of motorway misery today, just as people set off on holiday with the schools breaking up.

There were warnings of potential fuel protests on four major routes which were expected to bring traffic to a grinding halt.

According to the group Fuel Price Stand Against Tax, on Facebook, demonstrations could be held around cities including Cardiff, Birmingham, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

The routes that could be affected include the M4, M5, M32 and A38, though campaigners are hinting there may be more protests in other areas.

Despite the protests, the average price at the pump nationally has actually been going down since peaking in the first week of July.

