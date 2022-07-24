Nominees and winners of the Pembrokeshire Volunteering Awards celebrated in style last week with mocktails, cakes, bingo, live music and dancing.

Partygoers at Wolfscastle Country Hotel made up for lost time, as Covid had prevented a celebration of the county’s hard-working volunteers in both 2020 and 2021.

The awards are organised every year by Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) every year and supported by South Hook LNG.

The awards recognise and celebrate the real difference volunteers make to communities in Pembrokeshire and to themselves.

“Throughout lockdown volunteers continued to support people in their communities, were redeployed or took on other roles if they were unable to continue in their normal roles,” said a PAVS spokesperson.

“Some were completely new to volunteering but decided they wanted to help , some are still volunteering two years later. Many, who had to take a break from their volunteering, have returned to their normal role/s with enthusiasm.”

In 2020 and 2021 the award ceremonies had to be online, with a promise made to the volunteers (nominees and winners) there would be a future a face-to-face event to celebrate their achievements.

The party was shared with unpaid carers and those they care for, some of whom have not been able to attend an event like this for over two years as many services, clubs and activities had to pause due to lockdowns.

Guests were able to enjoy a mocktail and music performed by the effervescent Billy Cole who got people up dancing.

Some wonderful prizes donated by local businesses were won during the bingo (expertly hosted by Delme Harries and PAVS’s own Nia George). “It is great to finally be able to have this celebration event,” said Louise Wilkinson, volunteering development officer at PAVS.

“It felt very special to be able to get together in this way. We couldn’t have done it without the support of South Hook LNG, and help from Wolfscastle Hotel.”

The nominations for the PAVS 2022 volunteering awards are now open,for more information see https://padlet.com/volforpembs/celebrate