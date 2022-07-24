LOOKING back at the history of where you live can be fascinating as it provides an insight into the life of ancestors and shows how much (or little) a place has changed over the decades.

With photographs being invented in the 1800s, we are able to visually look back at snapshots of life and here we take a look at what Neyland looked like from the early 1900s through to the late 1980s.

Western Telegraph: Neyland Quay in the 1940s. Picture: Barry JohnNeyland Quay in the 1940s. Picture: Barry John

Western Telegraph: Riga Avenue, Neyland around 1950. Picture: Christine EnglandRiga Avenue, Neyland around 1950. Picture: Christine England

Western Telegraph: John Street in Neyland thought to be in the 1900s, but with a card date of 1914. Picture: Eiriof B DaviesJohn Street in Neyland thought to be in the 1900s, but with a card date of 1914. Picture: Eiriof B Davies

Western Telegraph: Flying Sunderlands around 1940 in Neyland. Picture: Barry JohnFlying Sunderlands around 1940 in Neyland. Picture: Barry John

Western Telegraph: Old ice factory and Neyland railway in 1930. Picture: Linda BettieOld ice factory and Neyland railway in 1930. Picture: Linda Bettie

Western Telegraph: Ernie Wise at Neyland Carnival in 1989. Picture: John MilneErnie Wise at Neyland Carnival in 1989. Picture: John Milne

Western Telegraph: An aerial view of Neyland around 1953. Picture; Peter RadfordAn aerial view of Neyland around 1953. Picture; Peter Radford

