Milford Waterfront has welcomed a range of new businesses for visitors to enjoy this summer season.

From skincare companies, water sports, gelato and surf wear businesses, Milford Waterfront’s offering to visitors has expanded even further over the last few months.

One of the new stores is Akamuti, producing natural, organic and ethical skincare products.

The store has recently expanded from its production workshop at Milford Waterfront, to its first shop at the waterfront this year.

With products handcrafted in their workshop, which is located just opposite, Akamuti uses a range of high-quality oils, butters, healing herbs and botanicals to create facial oils, natural soaps, face masks, luxurious butters and moisturisers.

Opening the same weekend as its next door neighbour Akamuti, Salt on the Strand has expanded to Milford Waterfront from its shop in Saundersfoot, offering a range of branded surf wear and accessories, as well as wetsuits and bodyboards.

Also new to Milford Waterfront this month, Milford Beach Activity Centre has opened to a popular start, offering locals and visitors the chance to get out on the water, off the Hot Water Slip, just in front of Sugar Loaf.

With a choice of stand up paddleboards, and single and double kayaks, everyone has the chance to get out and explore the waterway from Milford Beach.

Velluto Gelato opened this season, next door to sister business, Impasto Pizza Bar. Specialising in homemade gelato, they serve a range of flavours made on site in small batches ensuring freshness and quality, allowing them to offer a versatile menu with a combination of traditional and creative flavours.

Lucy Wonnacott, marketing manager for Milford Waterfront commented: “Over the last few years, we have seen so many new businesses open up here at Milford Waterfront, and it is so exciting to see the same thing again this year.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming so many great businesses. And I am sure everyone will join me in extra special excitement for the Milford Beach Activity Centre’s opening!

“It is so great seeing activity on the Waterway to be able to get out on the water, it is a great addition which celebrates Milford Haven’s sense of place, and adds to our already buzzing atmosphere!”