Time is running out to apply to a pilot scheme that would allow disabled people in Pembrokeshire to park near their homes.
The Disabled Persons Parking Places (DPPP) pilot scheme aims to help disabled people maintain mobility and independence.
The scheme is being introduced this year to help disabled people access a parking space near their property if they don’t have a driveway.
For the first year of the scheme a maximum of ten places will be available. If the pilot is a success, more places will be installed in the coming years and applicants who meet the criteria will go onto the waiting list if they are not successful this year.
A successful permit will cost £20 annually and the application process can take a minimum of six months.
Applications will close on Sunday July, 31.
Application forms, criteria requirements, FAQs and full details on the scheme can be found at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/parking-in-pembrokeshire/disabled-persons-parking-places Alternatively, applicants can also phone the county council on 01437 764551 and request a paper copy of the application form.
