A teacher from Pembrokeshire has been named Best Teacher at a prestigious awards ceremony in a category nominated by pupils and past pupils.

Laura Buffee, who teaches at Haverfordwest High VC School, won the Pupils Award for Best Teacher at the Professional Teaching Awards Cymru, held on Sunday, July 10, and run by the Welsh Government.

The Professional Teaching Awards Cymru honours the achievements of teachers up and down the country who are championing success in education, and demonstrating the utmost dedication and commitment in the process.

The Pupils Award for Best Teacher is designed for a pupil, past or present, to nominate a teacher or other member of staff who has made a huge difference to their life in school.

Laura said: “To be nominated by my pupils for this award really does mean the world to me. They are the reason I love my job as much as I do and so to be recognised by them is the highest accolade.

Laura was nominated by past and present pupils

“I work with a fantastic team and so this award is also testament to the support they give me and my pupils. Working at HHVCS every day is a joy and I feel blessed to be part of such a supportive community.

“Our parents and carers stand side by side with us to ensure their children are thriving and most importantly happy. We couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Haverfordwest High VC School headteacher Jane Harries, said: “Everyone at Haverfordwest High VC School would like to wish an enormous congratulations to Laura.

“Laura supports learners to help them achieve their best. She respects her pupils, creating an environment where they feel understood and heard.

“Laura goes above and beyond as a teacher at Haverfordwest High VC School and acts as a supportive mentor to many, supporting pupils with their university applications and encouraging them to make positive life decisions beyond the sixth form.

“Laura is a rock for so many pupils during turbulent personal and academic times, and her hard work has not gone unnoticed amongst those that she supports with such outstanding care.”