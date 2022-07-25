A TOWN councillor was sensationally ejected from a council meeting over claims of misconduct.

At Haverfordwest Town Council's latest meeting on July 21, council voted for Cllr Jonathan Twigg to be ‘evicted’ from proceedings after a dispute got out of hand.

Under burgeoning pressure members snapped during a debate concerning the town’s ill-fated community garden project.

Cllr Twigg stood to invoke standing order 7a of the council’s councillors’ code of conduct claiming he had been sworn at.

Standing order 7a states, ‘no person shall (…) behave offensively or improperly at a meeting and if it is proved they are they may be asked by the chair to improve their conduct’.

However, in a twist to proceedings, before chair of the meeting and mayor of Haverfordwest Alan Buckfield could address Cllr Twigg’s complaints, one of the new councillors raised a standing order against Cllr Twigg.

Cllr Rhys Evans, who represents Priory, called standing order 7b against Cllr Twigg – standing order 7b states ‘any councillor or the chair of the meeting may move that the person be no longer heard or excluded from the meeting. If seconded this shall be put to a vote’.

Cllr Shane Pearce of the Prendergast Ward seconded the motion which was indeed put to a vote with five councillors including Cllrs Richard Blacklaw-Jones, Gareth Roberts, Rhys Evans and Paul Johnson calling for Cllr Twigg to be removed and made to sit in the public gallery.

Standing Order. Number 7: Disorderly conduct at meetings

A) No person shall obstruct the transaction of business at a meeting or behave offensively or improperly. If this standing order is ignored the Chairman of the meeting shall request such person(s) to moderate or improve their conduct.

B) If a person(s) disregards the request of the Chairman of the meeting to moderate or improve their conduct, any councillor or the chair of the meeting may move that the person be no longer heard or excluded from the meeting. The motion, if seconded, shall be put to the vote without discussion.

C) If a resolution made under standing order 7(b) above is ignored, the chairman of the meeting may take further reasonable steps to restore order or to progress the meeting. This may include temporarily suspending or closing the meeting.

A council under siege. Haverfordwest Town Council has had to weather a number of 'storms' recently

The events come as the council continues to be besieged by claims of misconduct within its corridors.

In April, former councillor Stella Hooper made accusations she had been on the receiving end of bullying.

At the same time Ms Hooper made her claims, Mayor Alan Buckfield raised concerns about the high turnover of councillors.

The next full council meeting will be held in September after the summer break.

