A NEW gym could be on its way to Milford Haven after a planning application was submitted to Pembrokeshire Council this week.

The proposed gym would be installed next door to the Card Factory shop at Unit B in Havens Head Retail Park.

This comes shortly after a planning application to build a nearby branch of Greggs was withdrawn by the county council. However, an application to build a McDonald’s in the retail park was approved.

Milford Haven Port Authority made the application and submitted it to County Hall, with proposals to turn Unit B in Havens Head Retail Park into a B-Fit Gym.

The unit involved in 165 square metres, and would see the B-Fit Gym move to the retail park from the nearby Cedar Court.

B-Fit Gym, which could be moving to Havens Head Retail Park

In its current form on Cedar Court, B-Fit offers free weights and machine weights, watt bikes and high intensity functional training.

With its membership scheme, the gym also offers nutrition plan and a workout schedule as well as much development support.

MORE NEWS

The current site (Unit B at the retail park), is currently vacant and has not been used as a retail store since 2019.

With two current full-time members of staff, it is hoped that should the application be approved, a further two staff members would be hired to create a new era of B-Fit Gym.

The application says that the opening times at the gym would be:

Monday to Friday – 6am to 9pm

Weekends – 7am to 9pm

The proposed site of the gym