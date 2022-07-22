Two children had to be airlifted to hospital this afternoon, Friday, July 22, after reportedly being knocked down by a rolling car whilst playing on a lawned area in Rectory Avenue, Hakin.

The car is understood to have been parked on a steep incline outside one of the properties however the vehicle is understood to have rolled back, colliding with the two little girls who were playing on a communal grassy area on the opposite side of the road.

Two emergency ambulances and two air ambulances were called to the scene soon after midday, and both children, who are believed to be seven years of age, were airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Wales Air Ambulance confirmed that an on-board consultant and critical care practitioners treated the two patients at the scene.

"I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance Charity attended an incident in the Hakin area today, July 22," said an air ambulance spokesperson.

"We sent two aircraft to the scene.

"Following treatment from our on-board consultant and critical care practitioners, we airlifted two patients to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

"Our involvement concluded at 302pm."

Rectory Avenue remained closed to both traffic and pedestrians throughout the afternoon as police officers carried out their door-to-door enquiries. The area was expected to remain closed into the evening as police investigations continue.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or who has dashcam or doorbell footage, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

This can be done either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20220722-164.