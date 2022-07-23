Haverfordwest’s new multi-storey car park is going to be taller and larger than initially planned, with an application to amend the proposal to be decided next week.
Delegated power to approve planning permission was granted by Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee for a replacement bus station and multi-storey car park in March, but the plans are back before councillors again next week.
On Tuesday (July 26) the committee will discuss a proposal to increase the building’s height by just over half a metre, to allow for use of a different form of steel beam and alterations to the vehicle ramp which means an increase in the building footprint at one end.
Internal changes are also proposed to allow for the changes to structural design, including a reduction in parking spaces from 345 to 326, to allow for parent and family spaces.
A report to the committee next week adds that there is “insufficient network capacity” in the town to service the number of electric vehicle charging planned and a maximum of 30 per cent of total spaces can be fitted with EV points, it adds.
The application is recommend for approval subject delegated authority being given to the director of community services to resolve matters relating to flood risk.
