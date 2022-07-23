Mystery surrounds the origins of ‘the best bike in the world’ abandoned outside a Pembrokeshire café.

The bike had been left outside Ocean Lab Café in Goodwick with a note on its handlebars bequeathing it to its next owner.

The 'best bike in the world' was left outside the Ocean Lab in Goodwick

“It’s your lucky day,” read the note. “You have just come into possession of the best bike in the world.”

The note went onto to read: “You’re probably thinking ‘best bike in the world? It looks like kerb s**t’. In a way you are right which is why I am giving it away for free.

“However, this bike has travelled with me 300 miles from London despite rocky terrain, thousands of metres of elevation and absolutely no traction on the tyres.

“What this bike lacks mechanically it makes up for in reliability. This bike will get you from point A to point B, at least it did for me.”

The signature on the note seems to read Garrett Makerachon.

Do you know who used to own the 'best bike in the world'?

The bike, which came complete with helmet and lock, has been adopted by Ocean Lab employee 15-year-old Catrin Phillips.

“The bike is amazing,” she said.”I’ve only taken it out a few times but it really does deserve to be spoken about, it has travelled so far and I’m surprised it still has its use.

“This bike should be a symbol of dedication and how you should never give up seeing as he has travelled from London.”

The note left with the bike

Despite a social media search, the bike’s original owner has not been found. If you know the person who cycled the bike from London to Fishguard and kindly left it to its new owner, let us know in the comments below.