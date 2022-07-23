Emergency services were paged to a young kayaker in trouble in the sea off Dinas yesterday evening.
The youngster had got in trouble just off Needle Rock. Fishguard Coastguards and RNLI Lifeboat were all tasked to the scene.
The young kayaker had spent some time in the water and his kayak had taken on water.
Other boat users had spotted his predicament and took him ashore.
However, his kayak sank at the scene after it became water logged.
Coastguards were unable to locate the youngster to offer safety advice as he had left the scene once he made it to shore.
Fishguard and Goodwick Lifeboat was en-route to the scene but was stood down once it was confirmed that the youngster was no longer in danger.
