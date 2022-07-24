Driving on two balding tyres has cost a Pembrokeshire driver more than £500.

The case of Craig Farrer, of Prescelly Place, Milford Haven, was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court earlier this month.

The 37-year-old was charged with driving his Vauxhall Signum with two front tyres which had the ply or cord exposed.

The illegal tyres were discovered after Farrer was stopped in Charles Street, Milford Haven shortly after midday on January 22 this year.

Farrer did not appear in court and the case was found proved under the single justice procedure.

Magistrates fined him £440 and ordered him to pay a £44 victim surcharge and £90 costs. They also endorsed his driving licence with three penalty points.

Farrer has until August 12 to pay the balance of £574.