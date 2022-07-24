These pets from Greenacres Animal Rescue are all looking for their forever home. Could you be the person to provide it?

Roger, also known as Integrity, is a 16 foot 2 inch 16-year-old warmblood gelding. He is looking for an experienced new home.

Previously he had a successful career in dressage and showing but has had a few years off work.

He is described as a sensible ride on experienced hands, he’s good to hack, great to load and travel.

He has very sweet nature, is good to handle, great for the farrier, has had a dental check, back check and has had a health check with Cotts Equine.

Roger is now looking for a quieter pace of life as a happy hack and for fun rides. He is up to date with farrier and with parasite treatment.

Boazi is a 9-year-old very confident Bengal cat. Greeacres feels a home as the only cat would be better for him and any new owners must have experience of the Bengal breed.

Boazi is extremely talkative, affectionate and is sure to bring laughter to your home.

Boazi is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Eric is a two-year-old Boston Terrier and described by Greenacres as ‘a little pocket rocket’.

Eric needs a patient and dog-savvy home, that is going to accept him along with his quirky ways and help with his training.

Eric has settled well into the routine at Greenacres and loves everyone. He has mostly mixed well with other dogs but is sometimes a little over the top.

Although Greenacres would not rule out a home with another dog, a home as an only dog would probably suit him best.

Eric is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Sydney is an adult lurcher believed to be between one and two-years-old who was rescued form a local authority pound where she would have been put down after a week.

“She came from a local authority pound that sadly due to the numbers of strays they receive, have to put to sleep once they have served their seven days,” says Greenacres.

“Thankfully a very kind lady stepped in to help Sydney and many other unclaimed pound dogs and asked us if we could help.”

Sydney is lovely, medium size and nice girl, she is full of character and would thrive in a sighthound-savvy house, she would not be suited for a first time dog owner.

Sydney is dog friendly but would require a cat free home.

Sydney is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

For more information on these and many other pets in need of a loving home, see the Greenacres website.