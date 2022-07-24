A clergyman who moved to Pembrokeshire with his husband in the middle of the pandemic will soon be leaving the congregation he has come to know and love, for pastures new.

Father Jordan Spencer moved to Fishguard with his husband Luke, where he served as assistant curate for West Cemaes specifically Fishguard and Goodwick.

Despite the lockdowns, Jordan has become heavily involved in the local community; working with the local and regional sea cadet units, Point young persons centre, St Johns Ambulance, local schools and charities.

Last Sunday, July 17, the Bishop of St Davids announced the appointment of Father Jordan as priest-in-charge in of the local ministry area of Daugleddau, with primary pastoral care for Prendergast and Uzmaston.

Father Jordan will also hold the role of diocesan officer for Pioneer Ministry within the diocese of St Davids, supporting churches in creating new ways of developing Christian communities.

Father Jordan will leave his post in Fishguard and Goodwick on Sunday, August 14.

He and his husband will move to Haverfordwest and Father Jordan will take up post from Sunday 4th September.

He will continue in his role as unit chaplain to Fishguard Sea Cadets, deputy area chaplain to South West Area Sea Cadets and regional chaplain to St John Ambulance Cymru.

“Luke and I have enjoyed living among and serving the community of Fishguard and Goodwick,” said Father Jordan.

“It must be said moving into a new role, into a new area, not knowing anyone in a global pandemic hasn’t been without its challenges, however we have been welcomed, supported and loved by the local community.

READ MORE:

“I have had the privilege of working with so many people within the area and walking alongside them in all that life brings, the ups and the downs.”

He added that it had been wonderful to work with Point, the sea cadets, local schools and charities within Fishguard and Goodwick.

“As I prepare to begin a new ministry among the people of Prendergast and Uzmaston I am of course excited to get to know the people that live in and serve the communities, to be available to support and walk alongside the people of Prendergast and Uzmaston and to ensure our Christian churches welcome all people into our buildings, because everyone is always welcome.”